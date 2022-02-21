Little chance of rain this week in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Sunny days and maximum temperatures of about 40 degrees are in store for Mount Isa this week with little chance of rain. The forecast for the rest of Monday is for sunny weather and light winds with a top of 40. There is a slight chance of a shower today about a 20pc chance, says the Bureau. The possibility of rain recedes even further through the week. Sunny and light winds in the prognosis to Thursday with tops of 40, while Friday is the same except the top reaches a mere 39, There is a 10-20pc chance of rain hitting the rain again next weekend though it will be mostly sunny with tops of 38-39. The best chance of rain might be Sunday with a possible thunderstorm later in the day. There is a better chance of rain up in the Gulf with Normanton a 60pc chance of rain on Monday.though only falls of 1-6mm predicted in the next 24 hours. Normanton has had 1.2mm in the last 24 hours, Burketown 0.2mm, Century Mine 0.9mm. Mount Isa has had 64.2mm so far for February, the highest daily total being 20.4mm last Monday, Lake Moondarra is 55.9pc full, Lake Julius is at 100.5mm.

