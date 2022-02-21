Police charge three on Mount Isa armed robbery

news, local-news,

Two men and a youth have been charged after an armed robbery in Mount Isa. Police said that at 10.40pm on Monday, February 14, three offenders entered the backyard of a Carol Crescent address via a gate, removing a set of keys. They entered the rear veranda and removed alcohol and soft drinks from a fridge, captured on CCTV. At about 11pm, it is alleged they have entered an unlocked rear door of a nearby unit. The elderly occupant woke to torchlights inside the house and saw three men in his kitchen, one allegedly holding a tool. The person holding the tool allegedly verbally threatened the occupant before all three offenders searched the dwelling, removing cash and property. A 22-year-old Woorabinda man has been charged with robbery armed in company, enter dwelling with intent by break and stealing. He was given court bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on April 4. An 18-year-old Townview man has been charged with robbery armed in company, enter dwelling with intent by break and stealing. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on April 6. A 17-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with robbery armed in company, enter dwelling with intent by break and stealing, in relation to these offences. He has been further charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, in relation to the burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from a Barton Street address on December 12, the burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from Copelin Street overnight on February 6 and the burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from a Gardener Street address on February 11. He was refused bail and is expected to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8cb3ea32-419c-454a-b737-918705d1e8a2.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg