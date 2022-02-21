Optimism for the future at the latest Sign On Expo

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Looking back on the last few years, I'm amazed to note that none of the annual Mount Isa Sign On Expos have fallen victim to the pandemic. The 2020 version was held near the end of the "old times" when most people hadn't heard of the coronavirus and the word COVID had barely been invented. By 2021 that had all changed though Mount Isa and the North West remained blissfully COVID free, I noticed that in the report I wrote after that expo, I did not mention COVID at all, and some 60 organisations had stalls set up at Buchanan Park for the occasion. Fast forward another 12 months and we are now almost two years into the epidemic. The big difference is that COVID has hit the North West but so has a major vaccination rollout campaign and although the Omicron variant (another phrase unheard of barely six months ago) is very contagious, it is also milder, That means that life is able to continue in some new fashion - it is likely the old normal as experienced at the 2020 expo may never return in quite the same way. I attended the 2022 event on the weekend which took place in a somewhat reduced capacity. There were 49 stalls as opposed to the 60 last year and there was no entertainment on the stage, to keep numbers capped. The latest event also had to be moved from Buchanan Park to the Civic Centre because the former venue was "mandated" and the latter was not. I wasn't a hundred percent sure what "mandated" meant in this context and it seems that Buchanan Park is mandated for those vaccinated only, whereas the Civic Centre was not mandated and therefore the unvaccinated could attend. Whatever your views on the mandate it seems passing strange that it applies to some but not all venues. Nevertheless there was an optimism present among the stallholders who have had their seasons and events mangled in the previous two years and hope that 2022 will be better, We are not yet out of the COVID woods, but perhaps we are finally seeing the forest for the trees.

