PM promises $678m to part seal Outback Way

The federal government said is providing an additional $678 million to seal another 1000 kilometres of the Outback Way. The Outback Way is a series of roads and dirt tracks from Winton in Queensland passing through Alice Springs and Uluru in the Northern Territory and going to Laverton in Western Australia with a sign outside Boulia described it as "Australia's longest short cut". Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is committed to sealing the entire 2720 kilometres of the Outback Way, cutting travel times for freight and tourists while giving residents along the route the supplies they need. He said the upgrades would support 2197 jobs and deliver an important economic boost across Australia's centre. "Investing in infrastructure right across Australia will keep our economy strong and growing while ensuring Australians, regardless of where they live, have jobs," Mr Morrison said. "Our investment locks in a pipeline of works that will drive investment in regional Australia and boost economies from Winton in Queensland to Laverton in Western Australia." The announcement came 24 hours after Labor leader Anthony Albanese promised a $200 million roads package for the NT should his party win the federal election due by May. The NT strategic roads package aims to bring economic and social opportunities to remote and regional communities, Mr Albanese said. Australian Associated Press

