Council remains in solid financial position: Barwick

Mount Isa City Council remains in a solid financial position, according to deputy mayor Phil Barwick. Cr Barwick handed down the January 2022 financial overview report at Wednesday's council meeting and though their net result was a $2.9m deficit he expected that to equalise towards financial year end. Cr Barwick said the capital revenue of grants, subsidies and contributions was $4.79m year-to-date of the $11.17m full year budget was "lower than expected" but there was a lot of expenditure yet to be incurred. Around $10.7m was outstanding in rates with Cr Barwick saying "there was work on that at the moment, the older rates that haven't been able to be collected". Cr Barwick said the water meter readings had been done and would be invoiced shortly for quarter 2 (non residential) and half yearly (for residential properties). Rates notices for the first half of 2022 will be issued March 21. As for borrowings, Mount Isa City Council still owes $19.8 though Cr Barwick said no new borrowings were made in the last two terms. Amounts still owing are $3.84m on Healy Heights, $5m on road, water and sewer works, and $20.8m on various sewer upgrades with all debt scheduled to be paid off by 2034. "We are putting council in a very good position by paying down that debt," Cr Barwick said. Council is holding $54.9m in cash on hand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/61b639dd-6c9f-494d-aedc-c1927ea733ab.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg