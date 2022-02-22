CBD Masterplan now out for public consultation

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council has put the draft CBD Masterplan out for public consultation with the final draft to be presented to Council in the coming months. At its meeting on February 16, Council endorsed the draft CBD Masterplan with a two-week public-consultation period. The public consultation period is now open and will run to Monday, March 7. The document, summary report and community survey can be found at www.mountisa.qld.gov.au/homepage/315/mount-isa-cbd-masterplan. Council said it engaged landscape architects and urban designers Tract Consultants to develop the CBD Masterplan.and the plan focused on actions to encourage economic activity and investment opportunities for the CBD by diversifying land uses. Feedback from stakeholder meetings last year identified priorities including night-time activation, safety and security, a focus on precincts, a pedestrian-friendly CBD, active street frontages, cooling and planting opportunities, connections between West Street, Miles Street and Coles, and appropriate landscaping. Mayor Danielle Slade said the plan provides an urban development framework for the CBD from the short-term to the long-term. "Tract have done an incredible job with putting this very detailed and comprehensive draft masterplan together, and now the community have a chance to provide their feedback, suggestions and ideas," Cr Slade said. "I encourage people to have their say - is there anything that was overlooked, or are there other considerations the masterplan needs to include? Please let us know. "This document will assist Council with future developments in the CBD, and the application process for any associated funding opportunities. We may be turning 100 next year, but we are planning for the next 100 years."

