Farmers will face gun trafficking charge if parts ordered interstate

The simple act of purchasing a replacement gun part from another state could see farmers facing a mandatory jail sentence for gun trafficking, if no changes are made to a recently proposed bill. The Australian Shooters Union said the bill was vague enough that anyone who wasn't a licenced firearms dealer purchasing a part such as a swivel or screw online be charged with gun trafficking, which has a mandatory sentence of 10 years, if the part travels across state borders. The bill was brought on without notice and passed through the House of Representatives last week, when Labor suspended standing orders to debate the bill. Labor's ambush was politically motived, and used the bill as an opportunity to push against Coalition attacks that the party was soft on crime and national security. Independent MP Bob Katter said the bill was introduced and passed within 15 minutes, and MPs were given no chance to debate as Leader of the House Peter Dutton shut down debate and allowed the Bill to pass unopposed. "We were given no notice that the bill was coming on, it was super sneaky," Mr Katter said. "If I had been allowed to speak, I would have argued that the bill sets a dangerous precedent of mandatory sentences and that the bill had been introduced with zero consultation. "This is the time where the government should be building up our armoury but instead they are doing the complete opposite. Here I am screaming out, almost constantly, "can't you see the bad guys are coming? "We have Russia and China already fronting up in the world and not a bo peep from America. We all know Europe is a spent force and when we should be doing everything humanly possible to provide arms, we are doing just the opposite." Australian Shooters Union president Graham Park said the major parties were trying to "out stunt each other" and those living on the land were sick of being "the meat in that sandwich". "We literally had not heard a peep about this legislation before it was passed," Mr Park said. "We're one of the country's largest shooting organisations and the fact the government thinks it's OK to introduce and pass legislation that directly affects every gun owner in the country without any industry consultation is completely unacceptable,. "Once again, Australia's licensed shooters are being used as a punching bag for easy political points, and no-one outside the law-abiding firearms user community cares because it's about guns." If successful, the bill will also double the mandatory sentence to 20 years, which Mr Park said was a "very scary" thought for anyone innocently ordering the gun parts they need for life on the land. Mr Park said the legislation had to be made more specific to avoid unintentional consequences. "We agree with the intent of the bill, but the details are wrong," he said. The Australian Shooters Union has already been in contact with several senators on all sides of politics, who share the union's concerns and are considering moving amendments when the bill hits the floor of the Senate. However, Mr Katter said he had little faith the Senate would be successful in killing the Bill. "I would see as much chance of reason coming out of the Australian Senate as our kindergartens have got of manufacturing supersonic airliners," Mr Katter said. Assistant Minister for Community Safety Jason Wood, who's portfolio covers gun control, was contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37sRjZccYfaNxXbGxARzun2/88e4938c-a9be-4cf2-b1f1-3a8068389ba2.png/r2_0_1912_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg