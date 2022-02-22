First COVID death in North West Qld

news, local-news,

North West Queensland has recorded its first death due to COVID. North West Hospital and Health Service said a man in his 60s was the first to die of the virus in the region, one of almost 5000 deaths attributed to COVID in Australia in almost two years. The news comes despite the fact there have been no new cases of COVID in the last 24 hours to Tuesday with the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service still at 1902. Of these, none have been recorded in the last 24 hours. READ ALSO: Peterson calls on Council to act on crime Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Mount Isa enjoyed Sign On Expo on Saturday Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism NWHHS said the likelihood of further deaths can be reduced by our community members ensuring each is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations including a booster shot. Booster vaccinations are available at all NWHHS facilities. The NWHHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street operates from: 9am to 6pm - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday and 1pm to 8pm - Thursday The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am until noon. Community members should remain in their car and follow the direction of staff members who are there to provide assistance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

