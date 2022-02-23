South32 donates Rapid Antigen Tests to Cloncurry, McKinlay

news, local-news,

McKinlay and Cloncurry Shire Councils now have access to more rapid antigen test kits thanks to a donation from South32 Cannington. One hundred self-test kits were provided to both Councils this week to help with the management of COVID-19 among their workforces. South32 Cannington Vice President Operations, Joe Russell, said they wanted help their communities in practical ways at a time when RAT kits are hard to source. Cloncurry Shire Council CEO, Philip Keirle, said they have been of immense benefit. "The kits have now been used across most of Council's departments to enable safe and efficient return to work processes for COVID-19 diagnosed staff and close contacts," Mr Keirle said. McKinlay Shire Council CEO, Trevor Williams, said the kits would enable Council employees to undertake tests. "The first test was used on the day they arrived and returned a negative result, allowing the employee to return to work knowing they did not have COVID-19," Mr Williams said.

