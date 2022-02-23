New environmental grants program in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council will soon be accepting applications for its new $50,000 Environmental Grants Program, which will provide financial assistance to the community to help the local environment. At its meeting on Wednesday, February 16, Council agreed to approve the program as part of the Environmental Charge Projects for the 2021/2022 financial year. The program will be aimed at not-for-profit, community-based organisations and groups that have projects and ideas that promote sustainability or inspire environmentally friendly practices. It will aim to support a healthy, sustainable, and integrated natural environment within the Mount Isa Local Government Area, foster environmental stewardship, and strengthen the environmental management and sustainable living capacity of the community. Council will invite proposals that improve the health of the local environment, support the sustainable and efficient use of natural resources, including energy and water, and improve community awareness and education. READ ALSO: First death in North West due to COVID Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Mount Isa enjoyed Sign On Expo on Saturday Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism Some possible projects could include: Revegetation with indigenous (locally native) plants, Habitat improvement on public lands/community land, Landcare/community bush care initiatives, Waste minimisation/management, The control of invasive species on land used for community purposes, Flora and fauna protection and conservation, Improvement to native habitats, riverine areas, waterways, and parks, Environment and sustainability education and awareness and The development of educational or capacity-building materials. Mayor Danielle Slade it was great to see the initiative taking place and she encouraged local not-for-profit community groups and organisations to apply for funding once applications for the program open. "So many local groups have fantastic ideas about environment- or sustainability-focused projects but need just a bit of help to get them off the ground. This funding program will help make that happen," Cr Slade said.

