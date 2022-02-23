Cloncurry set to head into the event season

news, local-news,

Cloncurry has a full event calendar this March with picnics, races, award evenings and more. To start the month off, women from all around the region will be taking the day to celebrate at the International Women's Day Picnic on March 5. This year's guest speakers are Amy Sheppard and Maryann Wipaki. Amy is a singer and songwriter for Australian indie-pop band Sheppard who will share her tips and tricks to 'loving the skin you're in'. Maryann is a Cloncurry local who was awarded Exceptional Woman in Australian Resources Award for 2021. The event is a great opportunity to catch up with friends and enjoy an afternoon relaxing on the lawns at the racecourse. The following day, Cloncurry will be stepping up to clean up the Chinaman Creek Dam. Clean Up Australia Day is the nation's largest community-based environmental event, and Cloncurry is taking the opportunity to tidy the town. Locals are encouraged to join the cause; help clean up around the dam and enjoy a sausage sizzle afterward kindly cooked by Cloncurry Lions Club. READ ALSO: First death in North West due to COVID Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Mount Isa enjoyed Sign On Expo on Saturday Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism On Friday, March 18 the winner of the Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition will be announced. After months of writing and anticipation, Mayor Greg Campbell will announce the winning poem and poet at the Cloncurry prize 'Spirit of the Outback' Awards Evening. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of poetry down by the water at Chinaman Creek Dam. Then the Cloncurry and District Haulmark Trailers Meet and Greet Races is on Saturday, March 19. There will be 6 races and plenty of fashions on field to keep everyone entertained for the afternoon. Gates will open at 11:30am. The last event of the month is on March 26, the Burke and Wills Meet and Greet Cricket Day, an opportunity to meet your new neighbours and greet old friends. There will be a friendly super-8's cricket competition, novelty games throughout the day, a barbecue and live music. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/aed55fc0-fb69-4fa2-be28-61e8c3f92ea2.jpg/r1_98_1920_1182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg