Indigenous groups hold fears after fraudster jailed in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Indigenous groups are warned to protect themselves from unscrupulous behaviour after a former CEO of a Mornington Island art centre was jailed for stealing profits from work by Indigenous artists. Brett Evans was sentenced to four and a half year's prison in the Mount Isa District Court last week after pleading guilty to 35 charges of using his position dishonestly with the intention of gaining a personal advantage, The charges against Evans followed an investigation by the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations into sales of Aboriginal artworks at Mornington Island's Mirndiyan Gununa Aboriginal Corporation including those by preeminent artist, the late Sally Gabori. Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori (1924-2015) was a Kaiadilt woman from Bentinck Island and a distinguished contemporary Aboriginal artist known for colourful and expressive abstract paintings and her art is in collections in Australia and internationally. The court heard Evans sold works of art worth over $425,000 which he claimed were given to him but he issued invoices to buyers with certificates of authenticity to give the impression the sales were legitimate. The charges were originally filed by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions in May 2020 in the Brisbane Magistrates Court. READ ALSO: First death in North West due to COVID Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Mount Isa enjoyed Sign On Expo on Saturday Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism Mr Evans worked at the Mirndiyan Gununa Aboriginal Corporation from 1990 to 2014. Starting as a clerk, around 2005 he was promoted to art centre manager/coordinator. He became CEO in 2011 and remained in that position until he resigned in 2014. The corporation was first incorporated in 1983 and is one of the longest established art and cultural organisations in Australia. Its main purpose is maintaining and promoting the traditional cultures of the Lardil and Kaiadilt people-through dance, music, visual art and storytelling-as well as assisting other Gulf cultures and communities to do the same. Over the 24 years of his employment at the corporation Evans developed significant industry knowledge and relationships with artists, galleries and collectors. Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, Selwyn Button said exploitation of Indigenous artists was a chronic blight on the art industry. "Our message to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists is: your culture and story are not a commodity for others to exploit. "I urge all corporations to protect themselves from unscrupulous behaviour by making sure record keeping is up to scratch." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/1e34d7e5-9826-4091-b2ed-68a4fdcfd423.jpg/r2_82_1308_820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg