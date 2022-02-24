Logo launched for Mount Isa Centenary celebration

news, local-news,

A year out from Mount Isa's 100th birthday, Mount Isa City Council has launched a logo for the centenary celebrations. The new logo was launched on February 23 - the official date of Mount Isa's 99th birthday - and Council said it was designed with input from across the community and strived to bring together key features of life in Mount Isa. The logo features artwork from local Aboriginal artist Glenda McCulloch representing kangaroo tracks, a star, an Indigenous meeting place, and traditional Kalkadoon headwear. There are also representations of the Mount Isa skyline, including the smelter stacks, fireworks and the surrounding natural landscape. READ ALSO: First death in North West due to COVID Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism February 23, 2022, marks 99 years since John Campbell Miles lodged his mining lease called Mount Isa. It was to become one of the richest deposits in the world and the site of a booming city of the same name. Council is encouraging community members and groups to submit local events to be included in the 2023 calendar for the centenary year. These can be registered at www.mountisa.qld.gov.au/100years . Mayor Danielle Slade said Council would respond to every submission and work with groups to produce a calendar of complementary events. "This will give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to join us to celebrate the historic event," Mayor Danielle Slade said. Council wants the community to use the hashtag #ISA100 to keep these memories together and showcase life in Mount Isa. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/5c955215-a081-4009-9445-4bdfa5fb0ebe.png/r0_122_2163_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg