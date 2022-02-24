Domino's 'feed the knead' at Mount Isa vaccination centre

news, local-news,

Domino's Mount Isa has given a donation of pizzas to the Mount Isa COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic team, who are working hard to keep the local community safe and healthy. Domino's Mount Isa franchisee Thomas Walker said he was proud to support the hardworking frontline health workers, and to have provided a hot meal as a way of saying thank you. "We sincerely appreciate the work the dedicated frontline workers have been doing to keep our local community safe, and know it's been a very busy time for them," Mr Walker said. "When we received an order from one of the clinic staff members, and realised it was for the health workers, we wanted to take the opportunity to show our appreciation and support for all their hard work during this difficult time by donating their order as part of our Feed the Knead program. Mr Walker said his team wanted to give back to the local community. "While a slice of pizza can't always change a situation, we hope to help ensure those in need have one less thing to worry about," he said. "We will always try to help, so if you, someone you know, or a local cause is in need, please reach out to the Domino's Mount Isa team, as we will do what we can to offer our support."

