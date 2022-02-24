Cyclone could develop in Northern Australia over weekend: BOM

news, local-news,

A weather system over Northern Australian waters has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone over the weekend. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a trough over the Timor Sea is expected to become more active with one or two tropical lows potentially forming within it. "The environment is generally favourable for development and the risk of this system developing into a tropical cyclone in the Northern Region increases to Low on Friday and Moderate on Saturday," the BOM said in a weather warning issued on Wednesday afternoon. "There is high uncertainty in the track this system will take." Meteorologists are also watching another tropical low which may form over the Gulf of Carpentaria The system is expected to move rapidly towards Cape York Peninsula, but the likelihood of it developing in the Gulf of Carpentaria is now considered to be very low, according to the BOM.

