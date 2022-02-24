Mount Isa 2022 racing season kicks off on Saturday

news, local-news,

Mount Isa is set to host its first race meeting of 2022 this weekend. All roads lead to Buchanan Park on Saturday, February 26 for the beach races with five races on the card. The Mount Isa Race Club said the novelty theme of "Beach Day" would kick off the race season in fun and style. There will be a fashions on the field with appropriately-themed beachwear recommended and prizes for "best beached" couple / group / family of the day, a "most in theme" segment and a children's prize too. "Grab your friends, family, work mates, your best beach day theme and beach objects and head on down," the Club said. "It's going to be a cracker of a day - See you there." Buchanan Park is a venue with a requirement to be vaccinated which means unvaccinated people cannot attend. Masks are compulsory. Bar, canteen and betting facilities are available. Gates open at 11am and first race is at 2pm. Bookings are also open for the St Patrick's Day races on March 12.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/4e3dcf1e-c45b-407c-a2cc-a025c899506f.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg