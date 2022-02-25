Man charged after domestic violence attack in Mount Isa
Detectives from Mount Isa Vulnerable Persons Unit have charged a Healy man with domestic violence offences after an incident that occurred in Mount Isa earlier this year.
On Sunday, January 9, police attended a Pioneer residence where they located a woman with serious head injuries.
The 32-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 32-year-old man will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court Friday charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm (domestic violence offence) and contravene domestic violence order.
Mount Isa District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Dean Hanrahan said the arrest was the result of valuable community input.
READ ALSO:
"This outcome is a direct result of the increased awareness around domestic and family violence in our community and the growing confidence in reporting these matters to police," he said.
"I'd like to thank the community for the information provided. We will not tolerate this scourge on our society and will continue to hold perpetrators to account, regardless of the passage of time."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police.
Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:
DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au