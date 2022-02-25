Man charged after domestic violence attack in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Detectives from Mount Isa Vulnerable Persons Unit have charged a Healy man with domestic violence offences after an incident that occurred in Mount Isa earlier this year. On Sunday, January 9, police attended a Pioneer residence where they located a woman with serious head injuries. The 32-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old man will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court Friday charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm (domestic violence offence) and contravene domestic violence order. Mount Isa District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Dean Hanrahan said the arrest was the result of valuable community input. READ ALSO: Mount Isa 100 year logo launched Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism "This outcome is a direct result of the increased awareness around domestic and family violence in our community and the growing confidence in reporting these matters to police," he said. "I'd like to thank the community for the information provided. We will not tolerate this scourge on our society and will continue to hold perpetrators to account, regardless of the passage of time." If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police. Support and counselling is available from the following agencies: DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811 DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d2a7221d-9c9d-4ce9-acee-50c016a23388.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg