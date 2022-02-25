Russian invasion has parallels with the past

news, local-news,

There is a famous story involving Russia at the back end of the 19th century with startling similarities to the drama unfolding today. The year was 1898 and all was not well in Asia with mounting tensions in the region between Japan and China. Russian Tsar Nicholas II used mounting tensions in the Lyushunkou region of China to sign a deal leasing a strategic port which they renamed as Port Arthur. They also won permission to build a railway line linking the port to the Trans Siberian Railway. Russia's manoeuvre looked like a land grab and it was a push for power that could see Nicholas annex all of Manchuria. It all sounds eerily familiar and just like now, the whole world was watching. They included the editor of a sleepy newspaper called the Skibbereen Eagle in Co, Cork, Ireland. The paper was run by a man named Fred Potter. Mr Potter wrote a grand editorial which said the Eagle was watching the situation carefully. "It [The Eagle] will still keep its eye on the Emperor of Russia and all such despotic enemies - whether at home or abroad - of human progression and man's natural rights which undoubtedly include a nation's right to self-government. 'Truth', 'Liberty', 'Justice' and the 'Land for the People' are the solid foundations on which the Eagle's policy is based." Many thought it amusing the idea the Tsar would pay attention to the wrath of a faraway puny rural editor but the editorial struck a chord with many around the world. Potter's words became a clarion call for anyone who wanted to put the oppressive actions of others under scrutiny. Indeed his words would not look out of place today as the current "Tsar" Vladimir Putin launches his illegal invasion of Ukraine. A nation's right to self-government. 'Truth', 'Liberty', 'Justice' and the 'Land for the People' remain the solid foundations for any democracy. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and the rest of the world must not allow Putin's perfidy go unpunished.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/9cb3b9ae-f492-466a-8b91-76a8e6631478.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg