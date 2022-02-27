Exploring the cities of the Mount Isa lookout signpost

news, local-news,

One of the most famous features in Mount Isa is the sign at the lookout which gives the distances to places across the planet. It's a crowded field with a whopping 43 signs on the post at the lookout. So who are the places of the Mount Isa lookout? Well first and foremost is Mount Isa itself, capital of North West Queensland at latitude 20'40 south and 139'30 east. The Isa is rightly the centre of this particularly world. There are the prominent markers of the globe, the north and south pole and the equator with the south pole 7704km away and the closest point of the equator is 2307km away. There is no distance given for the North Pole as clearly we don't want to be giving away Santa's secrets (spoiler Dr Google alert: it's 12,312 km). Then there are no less than 40 cities featuring 13 world capitals and seven Australian state and territory capitals. We'll go through them in alphabetical order. According to the signpost, distances to Mount Isa are "on the great circle", which is the shortest way between any two points on a globe. Adelaide 1584km The capital of South Australia. City of churches and big batteries. Adelaide is a doable drive to Mount Isa along the Birdsville Track and Diamantina Development Road, though perhaps not right at the moment. Alice Springs 674km Second largest city in the Northern Territory and a mere 1100km drive away along the Barkly and Stuart Hwys. Alice is many ways Mount Isa's twin brother if not sister city, They are two of the largest outback cities in Australia and have a bond cemented by the Second World War and the building of the northern highways. Auckland 3540km New Zealand / Aotearoa's largest city, situated on the north island. Mount Isa has a strong Kiwi population and chances are some of the best rugby and netball players in Mount Isa are from this city. Beijing 7679km Capital city of the People's Republic of China. There's a Forbidden City, a not-so-forbidden wall and a lot of wish-it-was-forbidden smog. Much of Mount Isa's mineral output ends up in factories here. Brisbane 1576km State capital of Queensland. Sucks in all the profits from North West Queensland. Gateway to Mount Isa Airport. Reachable in over two hours by expensive plane ride or two days in almost as expensive car fuel. Don't bother trying to getting there by train from Mount Isa, just don't. Canberra 1897km Federal capital of Australia. Site of the long running comedy drama known as "parliamentary question time" and various Bob Katter stunts. Cape Town 11,350km One of three capitals of South Africa. A candidate for perhaps the most beautiful place on the list. There are many South Africans in Mount Isa that can trace their belongings to the delightful city under Table Mountain. Oh and the First Fleet stopped in on the way to Sydney. Charleville 919km If Mount Isa is the most important town in North West Queensland, then surely Charleville is the most important in South West Queensland (Roma people look away). Home of the bilby and cosmos centres. In the early days of Qantas you could fly from Charleville to Mount Isa. You can't do that these days. Progress, eh? Chengdu 6855km Chengdu, also spelt Chengtu, is the capital of the province of Sichuan and is the hub of Southwest China. An important city for sure, but why is it singled out in Mount Isa? Well the answer goes back to 2013. The sign was commissioned by Barkly Engineering in honour of long-time Chengdu-based trading partner Y&J Industries. Darwin 1307km Capital of the Northern Territory. There is a sign on the Barkly Hwy near the Lake Moondarra turn-off that says that Darwin is a 1600km drive away so that's clearly not on the great circle. Datteln 14,710km Perhaps the obscurest name on the signpost. Datteln is a town of 35,000 people in the district of Recklinghausen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. So what's the connection with Mount Isa? This article from Canada quotes Tony McGrady who said the previous mayor of German descent (not named but presumably Franz Born) had suggested Datteln in Germany be the sister city, to which Mount Isa residents and council members opposed. Dublin 15,600km Capital of Ireland. I might be biased here but this is my favourite sign post. Home of Guinness though the Mount Isa Irish Club might take that honour off it in its upcoming St Patrick's Day celebrations. Slainte. Edinburgh 15,036km Capital of Scotland. Like the Irish, many Scots have settled into the gritty lifestyle of Mount Isa. Namesake the Duke of Edinburgh has enjoyed visiting local mines. Frankfurt 14,213km Important city in central Germany. Transport and financial hub. Gave its name to a good sausage. Helsinki 13,344km Capital of Finland. Finland has a long association with Mount Isa, with Finnish people first arriving in the city in 1928 and at one stage forming the largest ethnic community. Locally they were called "Huckleberries" from the American writer Mark Twain's book, Huckleberry Finn. Hobart 2279km Capital of Tasmania. A bit chilly by Mount Isa standards but has a nice mountain in the background. Hong Kong 5493km A city and special administrative region of China on the eastern Pearl River Delta. Oficially the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China it is halfway through a 50 year deal to return it to the motherland after 160 years of British rule. Though seems China can't wait until 2047. Jakarta 3869km Capital of Indonesia on the island of Java. Though not for much longer. As capital I mean, Jakarta will stay on Java, regardless what happens. Johannesburg 10,882km Largest city in South Africa. Another famous mining city with a big expat population in Mount Isa. Kalgoorlie 2127km Goldmining city in outback Western Australia. Perhaps the closest thing to an actual sister city at the moment as a fellow member of the Australia Mining Cities Alliance. Kamloops 12,487km Kamloops is a city of 90,000 people in south-central British Columbia, Canada. When Council opposed Datteln as Mount Isa's sister city, they apparently chose Kamloops instead. The Canadian article I quoted earlier was about a British Columbia man who noted Kamloops was one of two BC cities mentioned on the lookout. It seems the sister city relationship lapsed. According to Wikipedia, Mount Isa's only sister city relationship is with the Sydney council area of Bankstown. Though that has lapsed too with Canterbury-Bankstown council listing only Suita,Osaka as a sister city. Kuala Lumpur 4829km Capital of Malaysia. Name, usually shortened to KL, means "confluence of muddy rivers" in Malay. Fond of tall buildings - the Petronas Towers were the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004 now a 118-storey development called Merdeka 118 expected to complete this year will become the second tallest building in the world. Humid as all buggery. London 15,724km Capital of the United Kingdom. Dickens' Tale of Two Cities is set in London and Paris. Paris is probably the strangest omission from the lookout (merde!) but of course London makes the cut. They say that when someone is tired of London, they are tired of life, If someone is tired of Mount Isa, they end up in Hervey Bay or Bargara. Melbourne 2008km Capital of Victoria. Former lockdown capital of Australia. Nice coffee and laneways, terrible weather. Don't even think of talking about anything other than AFL from March to September. Merauke 1379km Merauke is a large town and centre of an administrative district in Papua, Indonesia. It is considered the easternmost city in Indonesia. Merauke is almost as obscure as Datteln. So what's the connection? Well, the suburb of Solder's Hill has many street named for the New Guinea campaign of World War II including a Merauke St. Merauke Force was an Australian-led military force of World War II which was responsible for defending Merauke in then-Dutch New Guinea from Japanese attack amidst the Pacific War. The force was established in late 1942 and was disbanded at the end of the war, having never seen combat. New York 16,095km Largest city in the US. What self-respecting cities of the world signpost wouldn't have New York on it? Capital of the world. These vagabond shoes, they are longing to stray right through the very heart of it. New York, New York. Noumea 2791km Nouméa is the capital and largest city of the French special collectivity of New Caledonia. It's metropolitan France but it's in our 'hood. What's not to like about that? Ok, maybe the independence-seeking Kanaks don't like it. Perth 2659km Capital of Western Australia. Home of reluctant Australians. Though apparently you can go there again soon. Port Moresby 2177km Capital of Papua New Guinea, Australia's closest neighbour. Very strong links with Queensland, which was the de facto colonial ruler for decades. Just give Port Moresby an NRL team and watch them fly. Rio de Janeiro 19,500km Brazil's second largest city. Whisper it quietly but has an annual mardi gras that might just be better than Mount Isa's. Nice beaches - and no crocodiles. First Fleet stopped here too en route from England. Rome 14,559km Capital of Italy and the ancient Roman Empire. and home of the Vatican, the headquarters of the Catholic Church. Wasn't built in a day though Nero fiddled while it burned. All roads lead to Rome. Even from Mount Isa. Unless of course the distance is wrong, it's related to that Charleville sign and they meant Roma, in Western Queensland? San Francisco 12,076km City in California, USA. Home of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and the high summer of '68. If you are going there, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair, because you're gonna meet some gentle people there. Singapore 4811km Independent city state in South East Asia. Everyone's favourite stop on the flight from Australia to Europe. Humid as all hell, 12 months of the year. There's a plan to link it to the NT Outback to grab its solar energy. Sydney 1860km Capital of New South Wales. Landing place of the First Fleet and the start of European settlement in Australia. Never forgiven for that appalling blunder. Pro tip: If given the choice of Sydney or the Bush, choose the Bush every time. Tokyo 6720km Capital of Japan. Japan worried Mount Isa in World War II leading to the construction of the underground hospital. These days, things are much more friendly and of course Tokyo hosts the next Olympics. Mount Isa sent a swimmer to the one held there in 1964 so maybe some young champion will emerge from Splashez in time for the next one. Townsville 772km You may have heard of this one. The would-be capital of the state of North Queensland. Home of the Cowboys. Mount-Isa-on-Sea..Nice beaches, sadly croc and stinger-infested. Vancouver 12,261km Largest city in British Columbia, Canada. The second BC city named on the lookout after Kamloops. Named for sailor George Vancouver who also founded the colony of Western Australia for the British. Washington DC 15,984km Capital of the USA. Home of the White House and the Leader of the Free World (TM). Though on a relative southern latitude, Washington's weather can sometimes be so cold, politicians can be seen with their hands in their OWN pockets (feel free to make this joke about Canberra, though weatherwise doesn't work with Brisbane).. Woomera 1094km A town on the lands of the Kokatha people in the Far North region of South Australia. Nearby Maralinga was the site of the infamous British nuclear bomb tests in the 1950s. Parts of the region will be uninhabitable for many centuries to come. And that's the complete list. Closest to Mount Isa is Alice at 674km, furthest away is Rio at just shy of 20,000 clicks. The lookout is due a makeover soon and maybe there is an opportunity to add more destinations to what is admittedly an already crowded field. Maybe we need a second post? So what's missing? Paris was one I mentioned earlier and after this week Kyiv (Kiev) should be up there too. Plus maybe Los Angeles or Wellington? Cairo? Or even Cloncurry? Tell me what other cities you'd like to see there and why they should be there. Email derek.barry@northweststar.com.au with your suggestions and we'll publish the best of them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/6b131115-a8d9-44bf-bbc0-3394345669eb.jpg/r7_206_4019_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg