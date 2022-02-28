Dino baby Harrison clicks on all the twos

news, local-news,

Mount Isa baby Harrison was not due to come into the world for well over another month but was determined to make an entrance for "all the twos" North West Hospital and Health Service said baby Harrison was born last Tuesday night, or to be more accurate on "22/02/22 at 22:02" weighing just 2.16kg. "Check out this little Dino-mite! Fast asleep and dreaming of dinosaurs," NWHHS said in a social media post. "Baby Harrison sure knows how to make an entrance, arriving five weeks sooner than parents Tahlia and Luke expected." First-time mum Tahlia said they didn't really realise the date at first. "I wasn't expecting to go into labour, so it was certainly a surprise," Tahlia said. "But when things progressed, we thought it'd be a good day to have him." She also shared her appreciation for hospital staff being so supportive and friendly. NWHHS said Harrison would be spending some time in the Special Care Nursery, "but we'll be sure to hear this little dino roarrr".

