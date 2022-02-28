Mining cities in push to reform fringe benefit tax

news, local-news,

Councils in the Australian Mining Cities Alliance including Mount Isa are hoping to see tax system changes as the next phase of the 'More Than Mining' campaign is launched. The Alliance said "More than Mining" was an important reform initiative to address critical housing affordability barriers in mining cities and towns across Australia. ACMA said mining cities need the federal government to remove inequities particularly in its application of Fringe Benefits Tax concessions.as they have been heavily impacted by the economic swings and the power of mining companies to influence housing demand. New Alliance chair and Deputy Mayor of the Mount Isa City Council Phil Barwick has committed AMCA's ongoing support for the campaign. "The More Than Mining initiative offers a practical and meaningful solution that would level the playing field for ordinary people in mining communities, "Cr Barwick said. "I urge all elected Parliamentary Members and Senators to support resource communities by having a very close look at this simple low-cost fix of the FBT arrangements." READ ALSO: Cloncurry nurse retires after three decades Hot and sunny week ahead for the north west Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost Cr Barwick said it would make a real economy boosting change to support residents whose housing costs are impacted by the mining industry. "Our key workers who don't work in the mines but service the economic and social needs that the mines generate, need support to allow them to live and work," he said. "They are the backbone of mining communities and truly deserve affordable housing to continue to do their important work which ultimately underpins our nation's prosperity." Cr Barwick said there had been extreme volatility in housing markets in mining cities which cannot be eliminated by normal market conventions. We believe this is the time for the government to use its regulatory and taxation tools to do something about it." he said. The More Than Mining campaign calls for community and business support and its website has a calculator to show how mining community householders can benefit. There is also a petition on the site they are encouraging people to sign. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

