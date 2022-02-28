Wolfe Brothers top the bill at Longreach Road to Rodeo

news, local-news,

Mount Isa Rodeo organisers say the Longreach Showgrounds and Rodeo Arena will host Road to Rodeo on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1. Initially announced last year, the "Road to Rodeo - An Isa Rodeo Experience" is aimed at bringing the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo experience to Longreach with rodeo action and live music. It's the first of four new annual rodeo events they hope to create across Queensland by 2024, representing a long-term economic injection to the state of over $4 million. The rodeo schedule includes the Bull Ride (Open, Over 40s, 2nd & Junior Division), Saddle Bronc (Open & 2nd Division), Bareback (Open & 2nd Division), Rope & Tie (Open), Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Ladies Barrel Race, Ladies Breakaway Roping and Mini Bull Rides. The full line-up of rodeo competitors will be announced in mid-March. READ ALSO: Cloncurry nurse retires after three decades Hot and sunny week ahead for the north west Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost On the music side the Rodeo Rock concert will be headlined by The Wolfe Brothers on Saturday April 30. They will be joined by upcoming Tamworth Festival star Bella Mackenzie from Mackay, along with fellow North Queenslander Luke Geiger and Bareback and Wingham's James Johnston. Two local Longreach music-makers will also be on stage - young, rising talent Corinne Ballard and local singer-songwriter John Hawkes complete with his bullock named Ollie. The Shank Brothers will be there with their barbies, there will be wine tastings at Brown Brother's Proseccos Paddock, markets and sideshow alley, competitor meet and greet sessions, cooking demonstrations, bush poetry by Scotty the Barefoot Poet and sheepdog demonstrations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

