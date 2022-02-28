Greens' Jennifer Cox stands as candidate in seat of Kennedy

news, local-news,

The Greens have selected Jennifer Cox as their candidate for the seat of Kennedy in the upcoming federal election. Ms Cox is from the Atherton Tablelands and met her husband at Atherton High. After travelling the world in their 20s, they returned to the Tablelands to raise a family. "I want our region to stay as beautiful and prosperous as it is today, and I want my children and grandchildren to have a promising future," Ms Cox said. "We're all affected by the casualisation of work, stagnant wages, high mortgages, high electricity bills, less support for Medicare and rising education costs. All are direct results of privatisation and the corporatisation of Government. All the while, the rich get richer." Kennedy is considered a very safe seat and Ms Cox is the fifth candidate on the ballot aiming to take the seat from long-term incumbent Bob Katter who has held it since 1993, most recently re-elected in 2019 with a 1.5pc swing towards him. The other listed candidates so far are Jason Brandon from Mount Isa (ALP), Bryce Macdonald from the Cassowary Coast (LNP) and Peter Campion (UAP). The election must be held by May 21.

