Mount Isa boy charged with assault occasioning bodily harm

A Mount Isa youth has been charged with assault while armed after an incident last month. At about 1pm on Friday, February 18, it is alleged a male youth was yelling and screaming profanities at a group of other young people inside a West Street arcade. The boy was told to stop by an employee of a neighbouring business, to which he allegedly responded by raising a clenched fist and making verbal threats towards her. Further, the boy then allegedly picked up a chunk of golf ball-sized cement and threw it at the victim, striking her in the upper leg. The employee and witness sought refuge in their business, when the boy allegedly picked up and held a metal star picket above his head and verbally threatened to return and damage the store later that evening. READ ALSO: Cloncurry nurse retires after three decades Mount Isa hosts watchdog committee inquiry hearing Outback Tourism launches 2022 campaign Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost Between 3pm and 6pm on the same day, the boy allegedly armed himself with a garden shovel and damaged wall panels of a Diane Street residence. A 12-year-old Townview boy has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, threats, wilful damage, commit public nuisance and common assault. He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/98cb29f8-5834-4923-9fff-c24fdd476e4f.JPG/r3_59_1191_730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg