Dromornithids sculpture add to colour of Mount Isa

news, local-news,

New street art outside the Outback at Isa is adding to the colour of Mount Isa. In December Outback at Isa put up sculptures of four dromornithids outside the front of the building. The dromornithids known as 'demon ducks', or 'thunder birds' are large extinct flightless birds now on display at the Riversleigh Fossil Centre. One species, the dromornis murrayi which lived 26 million years ago, was found at Riversleigh and could grow to weigh 250 kilograms. It eventually evolved into the dromornis stirtoni, the largest flightless bird ever to live, reaching three metres tall. It also lived in Riverslegh and was studied by researchers in 2021. Scientists said it weighed up to 600kg and had a head about half a metre long. READ ALSO: Woolies introduces product limits at N Qld stores Mount Isa fuel set to hit $2 a litre Mount Isa hosts council watchdog hearing this week Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost Dromornis stirtoni was a mihirung which had a cranium wider and higher than it was long due to a powerful big beak. Flinders University researcher Dr Trevor Worthy said the genus and family of dromornothids are referred to as mihirung from an Aboriginal word for 'giant bird'. Mihirungs were giant flightless birds only found in Australia and are known only from fossils," Dr Worthy said. "The largest stood two metres high at its back and reached well over three metres at the head. The last species died out, probably about 50,000 years ago." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/083935a5-7f42-472c-9231-f49d250bf2ba.jpg/r8_191_2045_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg