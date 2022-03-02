UPDATE: Cow mailbox on the moove - found by Emerald police

news, local-news,

UPDATE 11:15am The missing cow mailbox missing from North West Queensland has been located. Earlier Wednesday we reported the owner of the mailbox on the Landsborough Hwy between Winton and Kynuna said it had been stolen from outside the property and he believed it was taken on a white Toyota towards Emerald. Now Central Highlands police say they have coralled the box somewhere near Emerald. "On the ride back to the station the cow stated that she was udderly grateful and wants to give her thanks to all the legen-dairy people involved," Central Highlands police said. "She thought it was a cow-ardly act to take her and will be glad to get a mooooove on back home after her little adventure. "Police would also like to thank the public for the assistance in this matter and we are glad that we are able to return the cow to her herd." EARLIER: You'll probably seen it if you've ever driven from Mount Isa to Winton but a famous cow-shaped mailbox has gone missing in action and owners are calling for help. Normally the whimsical box lives outside a property on the Landsborough Highway but now callous thieves have made away with it and are heading east. Josh Ward posted on social media asking "to all my facebook friends and around emerald and surrounding please keep an eye for this cow mailbox on the back of a White Toyota". Mr Ward posted that it has been stolen from between Kynuna and Winton and was seen going through Alpha at 5:30pm, Longreach at 3pm. "Any information would be helpful, thanks," he said. READ ALSO: Mount Isa fuel set to hit $2 a litre Woolies introduces product limits at stores Mount Isa hosts council watchdog hearing this week Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/2895ef2e-7b8a-4569-87e7-01dabd317f2a.jpg/r0_357_1557_1237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg