North West celebrates 12 months of Hospital in the Home

The North West Hospital and Health Service says hospital in-patient number are down as it reaches the 12-month milestone of providing the Hospital in the Home model of care to patients in the community. NWHHS said the service had led to huge benefits for the community by improving patient recovery times, freeing up hospital beds and giving patients the option to receive high-quality care and support in their own environment. Launched as a 10-week pilot, the program was implemented to limit the amount of time patients spend in hospital, allowing them to be comfortable at home and have home visits for a series of conditions requiring low level medical and nursing intervention. North West HHS Acting Director of Nursing, Clare Newton said the feedback over the last 12 months has proven that this model of care is welcomed by patients in the community. "Keeping patients comfortable and at home is our main priority and the HITH team continue to keep this at the forefront of everything they do," she said. "Through HITH, we have provided support for patients that require long term antibiotic therapy by admitting them to the program, remotely monitored patients through technology to enhance the care provided and secured funding until the end of the 2022/23 financial year to continue the HITH program. "The team have also been able to virtually monitor patients in isolation due to COVID-19 through the support of technological devices." Since HITH was implemented Mount Isa Hospital has seen a reduction in bed blocks and length of stay visits by 4% with stable patients and conditions being managed in the community. That is the admission of 148 patients which has enabled a reduction in 670 bed days between March and December 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/a226bc38-e87f-4059-bc9f-bc582de5fdbe.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg