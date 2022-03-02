Distinguished gentlemen - and ladies - wanted for bike ride

news, local-news,

The call is out for Mount Isa motorcycle riders to take part in this year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health and has been running in Mount Isa for a number of years. Despite the name, ladies are more than welcome to join this year's ride which takes place on Sunday, May 22. Organiser Nik Row said they would be hosting a group ride around Mount Isa and she called on bike riders to do their bit to raise awareness for men's health. "Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men's health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world's largest men's health organisation," Ms Row said. "It would be good to see some of our friendly posties join too." Founded in Sydney in 2012 after inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider. Since 2012, the event has connected hundreds-of-thousands of classic and vintage style motorcyclists from over 100 countries around the world and to-date has raised $30 million for men's health. You can pre-register now to subscribe to The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride newsletters, and to be notified once event registration officially opens in 2022. All riders and bikes welcome.

