Mount Isa teams travel to Charleville for Adrian Vowles Cup

Mount Isa rugby league teams have come back from a gruelling 2300km round trip to Charleville. City Country junior rugby league travelled to the south west to compete in the recent Adrian Vowles Cup held in Charleville on February 25-26. The U17 Girls and U16 Boys teams headed for Charleville at 6pm on Thursday arriving in Charleville 8am Friday Morning. After the 14 hour bus trip they found great hospitality with the hosts providing accommodation at the Racetrack Hall. They shared the hall with Central Qld and St George with friendships established. Seven of the Mount Isa U16 Boys and 3 of our U17 Girls laced up the boots for St George throughout the carnival . Adrian Vowels thanked Mount Isa for this gesture and said this is what the carnival is all about participating and playing footy and providing the opportunity for bush kids who otherwise might play little if any games throughout the season. Mount Isa coach Nigel Tremain said that while all the results didn't go their way the young Mount Isa teams continually displayed great spirit, team efforts and lived by the club's values "win humbly, lose gracefully". "Unfortunately we couldn't stay for the Presentation with five of our players recognized for their effort," Mr Tremain said. Three players were named in the Adrian Vowles Dream Teams: Chelsea Page and Atelaite "Ninja" Pekipaki from the U17 Girls and Ryder Soper from the U16 Boy. Hannah Smith was Best and Fairest for U17 Girls Mount Isa and Clay Phillips Best and Fairest for U16 Boys "A big thank you to all Mount Isa volunteers and the Carnival organisers Peter Rafter, Vowlesy, Zorro, and Dasher," he said. "It was an awesome carnival to be involved with and hopefully we will make it again next year."

