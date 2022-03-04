Castillo announce maiden JORC estimate for Big One Deposit

news, local-news,

Metals explorer Castillo Copper Limited has reported a maiden JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Big One Deposit. The Big One Deposit is at Castillo's Mt Oxide Project 150km north west of Mount Isa. The company told the ASX this week that modelling the 2020-21 reverse circulation and diamond core drilling campaigns at the Big One Deposit produced a maiden JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate at 2.1Mt @ 1.1% copper for 21,886t contained metal Castillo said its geology team primarily used data from the 2020-21 reverse circulation and diamond core drilling campaigns to model the final outcome and the underlying orebody, which commences from surface, is not fully defined, as it remains open to the east, north and down dip. READ ALSO Cr Kim Coghlan makes impassioned plea on council watchdog Cloncurry saddlery searches for new owners Outback Wrangler star dies in NT helicopter accident CopperString hits back at 40-year electricity tax claim Woolies product limits at North Queensland stores Castillo's geology team have mapped out the next drilling campaign slated to start once ground conditions improve, which will target extending the known orebody. The campaign comprises infill drilling around the known orebody and drill-testing a significant bedrock conductor. Castillo said it would now review the requirements to apply for a mining lease and map out viable routes to market via third party processors to tap in to a strong demand for copper. Dr Dennis Jensen, CEO of Castillo Copper said the maiden JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate translates to 21,886t contained metal. "Encouragingly, with the underlying deposit open to the north, east and down dip the next drilling campaign will focus exclusively on extending the known orebody," Dr Jensen said. "In addition, the underlying copper orebody commences from surface which is a significant positive attribute if the project is fully developed."

