Police scale back search for missing man at Winton

Police have scaled back the search for a man missing in Winton due to high temperatures and difficult terrain. Michael Carter has not been seen since around 9pm on Wednesday March 2. Dense bushland on the property located on Kennedy Developmental Road is hampering search efforts. Police remain in the area and will reassess conditions over the weekend. Investigators appeal to Michael or anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward. If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

