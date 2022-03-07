Climate change is affecting Australia right here, right now

news, local-news,

Somewhat buried by the awful news from Ukraine and the ongoing flood crisis was the latest Intercontinental Panel on Climate Change report. Yet its measured conclusions are perhaps as frightening as the nuclear threat in Ukraine while it is likely a major contributing factor to the unprecedented rainfall which led to the floods in Queensland and New South Wales. The lack of concern is particularly worrying with a whole section on Australasia in the report which says more humans and wildlife will die from heat with Australia is at risk of dangerous, even intolerable conditions and more droughts and extreme fire weather are projected in southern and eastern Australia. The report also noted observed changes and impacts in Australia (note: these were not projections of the future, these were record of what is already happening). They include more heatwaves such as we are seeing in the North West, There is also less snow, more rainfall in the north, less summer rainfall in the southwest and southeast, more extreme fire weather days in the south and east, Australia's hottest driest year in 2019, three major floods and major fires 2019-2021, excess deaths and illnesses due to heat, extreme coastal flooding, the extinction of the Bramble Cay melomys, an endemic mammal species due to loss of habitat in the Torres Strait and extensive coral bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef and loss of temperate kelp forests due to ocean warming and marine heatwaves. The report is sober reading and even if we manage to stop the planet warming beyond 1.5 degrees this century, we will still see profound impacts to billions of people on every continent and in every sector, and the window to adapt is narrowing quickly. The report authors say adaptation through sustainable building development, can help humanity manage the increasing risks. But it must be paired with a drastic and urgent reduction in global greenhouse emissions if we're to avert the extraordinary crises that unmitigated planetary heating would bring. They are urging political leaders to "listen to the people", saying 90 per cent of Australians are hungry for more aggressive action to combat climate change.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/ca15c739-2c48-4df7-8192-139a7fabb96e.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg