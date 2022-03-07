Mount Isa City Council to create youth strategy

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council says it will develop a Mount Isa Youth Strategy to give local young people a voice and improve their quality of life. Council said it has received funding from the National Indigenous Australians Agency to come up with the five-year strategy. Mayor Danielle Slade said it will provide a way for government and non-government services to work collaboratively on the needs of young people in Mount Isa. "While the Youth Strategy will be for all young people in Mount Isa, it will also recognise and support the importance of culture for First Nations young people, and consider the specific strengths, needs and aspiration of Indigenous youth, as well as sport, education and employment pathways," Cr Slade said. "We see this Youth Strategy as giving local young people a voice, and it ties in well with the Queensland Youth Strategy." READ ALSO Cr Kim Coghlan makes impassioned plea on council watchdog Cloncurry saddlery searches for new owners Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Winton missing man found Mount Isa Mines burnoffs start Monday While youth crime has been a focus in the city, Cr Slade said a community-led youth strategy was needed to support local young people into positive pathways and help them realise their full potential, ensuring access to the same opportunities as young people across Australia. "We are keen to take on a leading role in the development of this important Strategy, which has the potential to engage young people across the various cultures in Mount Isa." she said. Council also intends to develop a detailed service map of local youth services and programs for distribution within the community as part of the Youth Strategy project. The strategy will also aim to identify infrastructure and cultural requirements, develop a charter and structure for a local Youth Council, provide a platform for young people to experience civic decision-making processes; and raise the profile of young people in the Mount Isa region including employment pathways. NIAA held a workshop in Mount Isa in December 2021 attended by Council and key community stakeholders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/1a50c1c3-f880-4ad4-9a11-1322b159d01e.JPG/r1_14_764_445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg