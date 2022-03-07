news, local-news,

A young truck driver has been killed in an accident near Charters Towers overnight Sunday. Early police investigations indicate around 11.45pm the prime mover with three trailers was headed west on the Flinders Highway when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver and sole occupant, a 22-year-old Townsville man, died at the scene. Investigations are continuing.

