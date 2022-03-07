Townsville man killed in Charters Towers truck crash
Local News
Early police investigations indicate around 11.45pm the prime mover with three trailers was headed west on the Flinders Highway when it left the roadway and rolled.
The driver and sole occupant, a 22-year-old Townsville man, died at the scene.
Investigations are continuing.
