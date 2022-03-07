Parliament to hear about mental health in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Queensland Parliament's Mental Health Select Committee is to hold public hearings in Mount Isa in the coming month. The public hearing is part of the Mental Health Select Committee's inquiry into the opportunities to improve mental health outcomes for Queenslanders. Committee Chair Joe Kelly MP encouraged locals to attend the public hearing to watch the proceedings. "The committee plans to conduct public hearings in Mount Isa and Townsville later in March 2022 and in Cairns in April 2022," Mr Kelly said. Information about the inquiry is available from the Mental Health Select Committee's website with meetings scheduled in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay this week however it has yet to list a date for the Mount Isa and other North Queensland hearings. A submission from Rural Health Connect said demand is far exceeding supply for psychologists throughout Australia making it even harder to find psychologists who will bulk bill - so those who are disadvantaged are missing out. The Mental Health Select Committee was established to conduct an inquiry into the opportunities to improve mental health outcomes for Queenslanders and report back to the House by May 31. It follows a parliamentary hearing in Mount Isa last week into the Office of the Independent Assessor. READ ALSO Mount Isa councillors say complaints process hijacked Cloncurry saddlery searches for new owners Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Winton missing man found Mount Isa Mines burnoffs start Monday Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

