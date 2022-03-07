Mount Isa ladies golf tees off for 2022

news, local-news,

Women's golf teed-off for the first time in 2022, taking to the Mount Isa Golf Club on Saturday in an 18-hole stroke round, their first Monthly Medal of the season. A wonderful turnout of lady golfers returned great scores proving all their practice over the summer months was worthwhile. Angie Sciascia claimed first place honours, narrowly defeating her rivals to take home the Ulla Allen trophy with an impressive 73 nett. A count back was required to settle the runner up place between Linda Bellamy and Ulla Allen after both carded an equally impressive 74 nett. Bellamy's superior back nine secured the prize with Allen featuring in the ball rundown along with Judy Fangrath who finished two shots back on 76 nett. Pin shots for the day went to Renee Blackman on hole 2 and Linda Bellamy on hole 17. Next weekend the ladies are joining up with the men to compete in the Volkswagen scramble a four-person, elimination format Ambrose competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/f3433711-4415-4212-a367-bf20da294acc.JPG/r3_12_5182_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg