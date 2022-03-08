news, local-news,

Tributes are flowing for a young Townsville father, Evan Walsh,22 known as "Walshy" who died in a triple road train rollover near Charters Towers late Sunday night. Early investigations indicate an unloaded livestock triple road train, with three trailers was headed west on the Flinders Highway when it left the roadway, rolled and caught fire. Mr Walsh, who was the sole occupant of the primemover, died at the scene. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by Brett Hawkins, a friend of Mr Walsh, to cover his funeral costs and on Tuesday had raised more than $3000. READ ALSO Mount Isa councillors say complaints process hijacked Another week of sunny, hot weather ahead Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Coroner to investigate Doomadgee deaths Mr Hawkins said he hopes this GoFund fundraiser can be somewhat help towards the hardship to come. "(Evan) was a bloody good man who would've down absolutely anything for you or take the shirt of his back for you," Mr Hawkins said in a statement online. "This sudden, tragic accident and loss has become such a shock to us all. Such a young soul, truck driver and family man taken too early!" To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/walshys-family-fund

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UdNE97Se3RqCx9C2EmYtgx/388bb58d-840c-457f-9f5f-a13361103592.jpg/r0_49_960_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg