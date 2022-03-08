Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell adds to chorus of OIA criticism

news, local-news,

Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell has added his voice to the chorus of disapproval of the workings of Queensland's Office of the Independent Assessor. Speaking at an inquiry hearing in Mount Isa last week into the workings of the OIA Cr Campbell said vexatious complaints to council was costing a "significant' amount of money and was creating concerns among councillors. It followed similar complaints from Mount Isa city councillors at the same hearing into the office created in 2018 after the Crime and Conduct Commission's Belcarra inquiry. Under its terms councillors faced strict integrity rules which included a new code of conduct for local government members and a new definition of misconduct and there were new criminal offences, mandated reporting requirements for councillors and procedural fairness requirements. However Cr Campbell, who has fallen foul of a recent conduct investigation, said the rules were so complex, especially around declarations of interest, that even departmental staff had trouble interpreting them. "If they struggle to understand the rules, how are we going to acknowledge what the rules are?" Cr Campbell said. READ ALSO Mount Isa celebrates International Women's Day Another week of sunny, hot weather ahead Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Coroner to investigate Doomadgee deaths Cr Campbell said council meetings had doubled or even trebled in length as they grapple with the problem. He revealed that OIA officers attended a recent Cloncurry council meeting where they spent an astonishing two and a half hours going through the declaration of conflicts of interests process only to receive a phone call a day later forcing them to rescind a decision. Like Mount Isa councillor Kim Coghlan who gave evidence later, Cr Campbell also hit out at the number of complaints received since the OIA was set up. "It has been weaponised for personal and political reasons," he said. He noted that the number of complaints increased around the time of the 2020 local government elections, "though that might be a coincidence." "It's not a line in the sand, it's a piece of string snagging in a tree in a cyclone," he said.

