Cannington's Jill Coppo wins mining industry award

South32 Cannington's Jill Coppo has won a prestigious Queensland mining industry award after being recognised for her excellence in engineering and her passionate work mentoring young people. Jill, from Townsville, was named Exceptional Young Woman in Resources at the 2022 Queensland Resources Council and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland Awards during a ceremony on International Womens Day in Brisbane on Tuesday. The 30-year-old joined South32 in 2018 and has been instrumental in overseeing the delivery of large, complex projects at Cannington, helping to improve asset management practices and engineering design management processes. She also helped to develop a training and skills building program for Cannington's engineering team. READ ALSO Mount Isa councillors say complaints process hijacked Another week of sunny, hot weather ahead Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Coroner to investigate Doomadgee deaths Jill is passionate about being a role model for young people in the mining industry and has spent significant time volunteering her time to promote Cannington's graduate and vacation programs and supporting Science Technology Engineering and Maths initiatives at local high schools in Townsville. She regularly mentors young people on Cannington's graduate program, helping to make it a positive, rewarding experience. Jill said she was proud to be the recipient of the prestigious award that celebrates her contribution to diversity and inclusion in the resources sector. "Being a strong role model to other women at Cannington Mine and more broadly in the industry and community is incredibly important to me. I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given to grow as a leader with South32, and I will do my best to give these same opportunities to other young people in our industry," Jill said. Cannington Vice President Operations Joe Russell said Jill was an exceptional engineer and a tremendous leader at Cannington and in her community. "She is also a fantastic role model for the next generation of talent entering the mining industry. We want to encourage more young people to pursue careers with South32 and Jill's work supporting and empowering our graduates is inspirational. She is a very deserving winner of the Exceptional Young Woman in Resources award," he said. Glencore's Tanya Cambetis also won an award taking out the exceptional trade / technician category. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/70b80e06-6f5b-4129-8f14-37a66fa0af35.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg