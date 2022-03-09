Mount Isa gets set for youth week

news, local-news,

Youth week is just around the corner in Mount Isa and there will be plenty happening for local young people to get involved in. Headspace community awareness and engagement officer Fayelynne Tapu said her organisation had hosted the annual Youth Week event for the past seven years and was looking forward to this year's event at the start of April. "This year our current proposed plan is to highlight the good our young people do in our community by providing them a platform to share their talents," Ms Tapu. Headspace will host youth night markets on Friday April 1 from 4pm to 9pm at Gallipoli Park next to the new pump track. Ms Tapu said they were looking for young people to register in a number of roles: Market Area - Young Entrepreneurs - to sell goods/items at the market Stage Acts - Young Artists - to perform Food Area - Junior Clubs - wanting to fundraise by selling food Performance clubs - perform small items 10-15mns for interlude entertainment throughout the evening. She said there was no cost to register for any of the areas "We are setting up a stage/sound and lighting and we are confirming a band from 6:30-8:30pm," she said. There will be free jumping castles, free ice machine/candy floss, free popcorn on availability of supplier and free pizza "We also in the week that follows want to acknowledge Individual young people who do good in our community via community nominations, and hopefully provide them with sponsor gift/vouchers," she said.

