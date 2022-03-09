Two youths charged with Mount Isa business break-ins

news, local-news,

Two boys have been charged with multiple offences after a series of business breaks in Mount Isa throughout March. Between 9.50pm on March 5 and 5.20am on March 6, a group of offenders attended a licensed premise on Marian Street, Mount Isa and made multiple attempts to enter the premises by forcefully pulling on a door. At about 5.20am, the group returned to the premises and gained entry via another door by breaking the lock. They then stole cartons of alcohol before leaving the premises. At about 10.35pm on March 5, a group of offenders attended a Pamela Street convenience store and attempted to gain entry to the premises by accessing the roof. At about 3.22am on March 6, a group of offenders attended a Marian Street motel and manipulated a lock to gain entry to the premises before an audible alarm sounded and the offenders left the premises. At about 7.35am on March 6, offenders attempted to gain entry to a Falcon Street address by cutting the fly screen, however they were disturbed by the occupants and left. READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring CCTV captured all offences. A 15-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with three counts of attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indicatable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, attempted enter dwelling with intent by break in company. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court tomorrow. A 14-year-old Doomadgee boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act regarding two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence and attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/e87762cc-1022-44d4-883b-1fc680ebe3e1.jpg/r2_35_678_417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg