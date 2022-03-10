Swooping birds in the city prompts council warning

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council have posted a warning about swooping birds in the CBD. After a report of a swooping magpie on Rodeo Dr near Subway, Council put up a warning sign on the building. The sign says magpies and peewees are nesting in the area and they are among native birds including masked lapwings that defend their nesting territory by attacking people or animals, The sign said the behaviour is seasonal around breeding times only and should last only a few weeks. Australian magpies breed from June to December whereas peewees (also known as magpie larks) breeding is usually from August to February while masked lapwings breed from November to May in the north. The sign encourages people to avoid nesting areas in breeding season, move away when swooped but do not run, wear a hat or carry an umbrella, wear glasses to protect the eyes, do not interfere with the birds, watch the birds while walking away, do not harass the birds and do not touch a young bird. All native animals and birds are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

