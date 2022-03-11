Free plants day returns to Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Free Plants Day is happening again this year where Mount Isa City Council gives away plants to the community. Mayor Danielle Slade said last year's inaugural Free Plants Day initiative was a success. "Last year we ended up distributing close to 1600 free native plants, trees and shrubs in the community, in both Mount Isa and Camooweal, and the feedback has been very positive," Cr Slade said. "There are lots of green thumbs in the community and I know they will be happy to hear we're doing Free Plants Day again. "You have to be in it to win it, so I definitely encourage you to put your name down and register to secure your allocation." Council said the benefits of planting native plants included providing habitat areas and feed trees for native wildlife, increasing biodiversity, reducing the risk of dust, as their root systems bind the soil and stabilise an area and a variety of mental, physical and social benefits. Native plants are resilient and generally require less care and less water than exotic varieties. READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Western Councils gather for Alliance meeting Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring This project is funded by the separate Environmental Charge which is included with the annual rates for Mount Isa and Camooweal properties. You can now register your interest in receiving two free native plants by signing up at www.surveymonkey.com/r/X6Q2GSP Registrations will be open until Friday, April 8. Only one person per household can apply, and applicants must be a resident of Mount Isa or Camooweal to register. Further details - such as pick-up days, times and location - will be emailed to participants closer to the event day, anticipated to be held in May or June. Camooweal residents will be contacted separately to pick up their plants from the Camooweal Depot. Every property in the Mount Isa City Council area - residential or business, including schools and childcare centres - is eligible to register. Renters are also encouraged to apply but are asked to ensure permission is sought by the property owner or real estate agent prior to planting in the ground.

