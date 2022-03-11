Tombola Gold raise a glass to Shamrock

news, local-news,

Perhaps appropriately given St Patrick's Day is just around the corner, a prospect called Shamrock is delivering for mineral explorer Tombola Gold in North West Queensland. Tombola told the ASX the Shamrock prospect has delivers grades of up to 89.8 g/t gold They said assays from grade control holes at Shamrock at the Mt Freda Gold Complex confirm and extend gold lode mineralisation in the northern part of pit and gold grades of up to 89.8 g/t Au were recorded in grade control holes at Shamrock. The new comes a couple of months after Tombola Gold received its Queensland government environmental approval to build the Mt Freda gold facility. Tombola were granted a 10-year mining lease in 2021 for the Golden Mile high-grade gold projects in the Mt Freda Complex, around 40km south-east of Cloncurry. They said they were planning a drilling program later in the year. Tombola said they have confirmed and extended the lateral extension of sub-vertical mineralised gold lodes identified prior to mining. Tombola Managing Director, Byron Miles said they were encouraged their small in-pit blast hole sampling program has returned a number of high-grade assays, confirming our expectation that Shamrock has the potential to deliver significant upside. "We will be following up on these results with an infill/extensional RC drilling program currently being planned and which is expected to commence in the September quarter," Mr Miles said.

