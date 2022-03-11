Dan Kennedy to share harrowing electricity safety story in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

Dan Kennedy is a safety advocate with a very personal message which he wants to share with a Mount Isa audience. Dan's son Dale was an electrical apprentice who died in a preventable death while working in the ceiling space of a Cairns school at Bentley Park. He was running cables when he leaned against an aircon unit and got electrocuted through his back. His father Dan got the harrowing call Dale had been electrocuted at work and rushed to the scene. When he got there once of Dale's colleagues had his head hanging and wouldn't look at him. Now Dan Kennedy shares his family's heartbreak in a forum in Mount Isa. Dan encourages workers to voice their concerns if they see something that is unsafe, and to always turn the power off before working in a ceiling space. The safety forum will be held at Ibis Styles Mount Isa Verona, Corner Rodeo Drive and Camooweal Street, Mount Isa. The event will be on Tuesday March 22, 6:30am to 9:00am The forum is free however spots are limited. Register here.

