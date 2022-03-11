Carpentaria and Burke mayors add to Council watchdog criticism

news, local-news,

The mayors of Carpentaria and Burke shires have added their criticism to Queensland's controversial Office of the Independent Assessor. At a public hearing into the council watchdog office in Karumba last week, Carpentaria Mayor Jack Bawden said one of their councillors got in trouble with the OIA after he inadvertently sat in on a meeting discussion about a school where his wife was on the board. "There was nothing monetary discussed or anything like that, it was just plain discussion," Cr Bawden said. Cr Bawden said that though there was no complaint laid, the OIA investigated and a year and half later he was found guilty. "When they rang him, he said, 'Oh, my bad. Sorry, yes, I am guilty. I did sit in on that. I am sorry about that. What do I have to do?'," he said. "Eighteen months later they contacted him and said, 'You are going to be fined $250, you have to make a public apology at a council meeting and you have to undertake training.' He paid his $250. He made his public apology. There has never been a date or a time frame put on him for the training." Cr Bawden said Carpentaria ratepayers then got a bill for $3800 for the investigation. "I want a refund because he pleaded guilty. There was no investigation and it is wrong," he said. Burke mayor Ernie Camp said they had no investigations in his shire but it had stifled conversation in council meetings. "We are not getting the grassroots from the residents in Burke attending with council, like fright-horse beating because it might end up in that space," Cr Camp said. "Also, sometimes we are kicking the wrong people out of the room, again in fear of crossing that line. At one time it used to be that somebody who may have had association with, say, a road builder, could stay until the voting because their knowledge was valuable in what we were meeting to discuss. They were allowed to stay, give their information and were kicked out during the voting process. That no longer happens in that sense, so we are losing valuable people. The discussion on a multimillion-dollar contract for road building lasted five minutes and the purchase of a lawn mower lasted three quarters of an hour. That is the worry." READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Western Councils gather for Alliance meeting Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring Carpentaria Shire CEO Mark Crawley agreed with a suggestion it would help if the CEO could do a quick investigation on a matter and then refer the matter to the Independent Assessor. "If the OIA was looking at those that were referred to them, came back to the council after-'This is what we found.' 'Yep, okay, I did it; I am guilty' and then we get a quick decision in relation to, 'Well, you breached the legislation. Here is your penalty.' then it is done and dusted and over and done with," he said. The inquiry held a hearing in Mount Isa later the same day where similar criticisms of the OIA came from Mount Isa deputy mayor Phil Barwick who said the process had been hijacked, Cr Kim Coghlan who said it made councillors fearful, and Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell who said the office had been weaponised by opponents of councillors. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/24d64956-3993-495d-b22f-0d365cf61213.jpg/r443_107_1054_452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg