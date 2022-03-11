We say both Copperstring and APA should be accommodated

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

There has been a war of words between two of the big energy players in the North West. On the one side is the APA Group, owners of the Diamantina Power Station and the Carpentaria Gas pipeline. APA have a monopoly on gas supply in the north west and hope to entrench their position further with the proposed $150 million solar farm in Mount Isa, having entered into a variation of a 15-year existing offtake agreement with Glencore's Mount Isa Mines Limited. On the other side is the proposed two billion dollar plus Copperstring project which wants to link the North West with the National Energy Market via a 1100km pipeline from Townsville to Cloncurry. The current stoush comes in response to the Queensland government's Consultation Regulatory Impact Statement for electricity generation in the North West Minerals Province which it released before Christmas. The government has offered three options including the status quo to keep the north west isolated, supporting Copperstring or using Powerlink to replace Copperstring to connect the NWMP to the national grid. In their submission APA Group called the proposed CopperString transmission project in north Queensland "a 40-year electricity tax on mums and dads" but Copperstring hit back in their submission saying users would save 40pc on current APA prices. APA found support in the Energy Users' Association of Australia which supported the current national rules framework to assess the economic viability of proposed network investments and said Options 2 and 3 (Copperstring or Powerlink to build a new transmission network) did not pass that test. Robbie Katter meanwhile slammed APA as a greedy company with a fossil-fuel energy monopoly in North West Queensland. It remains the hope of the North West Star that both projects could be accommodated to give better long-term power security to the region, both because solar is definitely the way of the future and access to the NEM will prevent massive outages such as we saw two of in the North West in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/dc5syd-6dzhpp6toxg1cfbh38rb.jpg/r0_434_1890_1502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg