Normanton man four times over alcohol limit

A Normanton man will face court after being found driving four times over the legal alcohol limit. Police said that at about 3.20pm on Thursday, March 10, a 41-year-old Normanton man was intercepted driving a vehicle on the Savannah Highway, Normanton for a roadside breath test. He allegedly returned a reading of 0.216 per cent BAC. The man has been charged with high range drink driving and unlicensed driving and is scheduled to appear in the Normanton Magistrates Court on April 26. He wasn't the only driver caught drink driving that day in Normanton. Just four hours later at about 7.25pm on Thursday, March 10, a 39-year-old Croydon man was intercepted driving a vehicle on Landsborough Street, Normanton for an RBT. He returned an alleged reading of 0.098 per cent BAC. The man has been charged with middle range drink driving, unlicensed driving, unregistered and uninsured vehicle and is scheduled to appear in the Normanton Magistrates Court on April 26. READ ALSO Some chance of rain Monday High petrol prices here to stay What NW Councils discussed in February Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Three ladies vie for Rodeo Community Quest Meanwhile in Mount Isa at about 12.20am on Friday, March 11, police were alerted to a vehicle allegedly driving erratically, on the wrong side of the road and speeding along Isa Street. A 34-year-old Mount Isa man submitted to an RBT and allegedly returned a reading of 0.144 per cent BAC. The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and middle range drink driving and is scheduled to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 28. Acting Sergeant Jemma Grant said drink driving has direct consequences on your life and those around you. "Road safety is everyone's responsibility but it starts with you," A/Sgt Grant said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

