Evolution plan bright future for Ernest Henry Mine

news, local-news,

New owners of Cloncurry's Ernest Henry mine have assured the community the mine has a bright and long future. Over 50 people attended the Cloncurry Community Precinct on Wednesday for Evolution Mining's first community update for its Ernest Henry Operations after they bought the mine from Glencore for one billion dollars. The audience heard about Ernest Henry's transition to an Australian-owned operation and General Manager Aaron Harrison spoke to the meeting via video link highlighting the positive transformation taking place at the mine. Vice President Sustainability Fiona Murfitt said Evolution Mining first acquired an ownership interest in Ernest Henry in November 2016. "We have retained our Ernest Henry Managers that enables a strong leadership team to continue to provide business continuity," Ms Murfitt said. "We're also currently recruiting for two key management roles within People and Culture and Underground Mining." She said Evolution was committed to providing local opportunities in the North West. "Ernest Henry continues to work hard to attract more local talent which is linked to our approach to supporting the local community and, where possible, to prioritise roles for locally based candidates," she said. "Opportunities always exist for experienced technical professionals, tradespeople, mining and processing operators and there are vacancies at the moment, so I encourage people to apply." Ernest Henry Operations Sustainability Manager Adam Fewster said Ernest Henry took on 10 locally based first-year apprentices this year. "It is great to be able to employ local, home grown talent and we're also looking to refresh our approach to the Indigenous Employment Program to provide participants with skills to set them up for long-term employment," Mr Fewster said. He used the meeting to launch Ernest Henry's Community Partnering Program designed to help communities achieve their future aspirations. This is a competitive funding program with four funding rounds per year with a streamlined process to make it easier for not-for-profit organisations to apply. Round 1 has just opened with applications due by March 31. Mr Fewster also said the Pre-feasibility Study on the mine extension beyond 2026 was due for completion by the end of 2022. READ ALSO Some chance of rain Monday High petrol prices here to stay What NW Councils discussed in February Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Three ladies vie for Rodeo Community Quest Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/2f519e24-79b0-4c12-b21e-1d9f334e929c.jpg/r3_343_5313_3343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg