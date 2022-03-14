Gov provides money for outback housing action plans

news, local-news,

The Queensland government says it will partner with the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils to fast-track Local Housing Action Plans for rural and remote councils. In Charleville for last week's WQAC Assembly, Deputy Premier and Minister Steven Miles said they allocated $200,000 to help the WQAC deliver 22 action plans. "Community housing is an area of concern right across the State, and the rural and remote communities of Western Queensland face their own unique challenges in this area," Mr Miles said. "There's no question that available housing is vital to a community's economic sustainability and growth. In October the WQAC released a first region-wide Housing Market Study, covering 60% of the state, which revealed the region's chronic shortage of housing - a major roadblock to community, employment and business growth that is set to worsen. The Western Queensland Alliance of Councils commissioned the Regional Australia Institute to develop the WQAC Housing Solutions Study to understand and quantify issues with housing throughout the region, and identify solutions. Carpentaria Mayor Jack Bawden and NWQROC Chair said the housing situation in the west has a far-reaching impact beyond the region's boundaries. "The lack of growth in our region also constrains the growth potential of the State and Nation which relies on the productivity of regions such as Western Queensland to generate wealth for re-distribution," Cr Bawden said. Mr Miles said they would work with the 22 councils of the WQAC to identify a number of pilot sites and rollout action plans to other councils. Local Housing Action Plans are a commitment under the Queensland Housing and Homelessness Action Plan 2021-2025 which aim to identify needs, solutions and help coordinate responses to rural and remote community housing challenges. Minister for Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch said the plan was backed by a $2.9 billion investment, including a $1 billion Housing Investment Fund, to boost housing supply and increase housing and homelessness supports across Queensland. Mayor of Balonne Shire Council and Chair of the South West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils Samantha O'Toole said a lack of appropriate housing is an enormous issue in rural and remote council areas, damaging local economies, population retention and growth.

